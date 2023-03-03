Cardano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $383.34 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.80 billion and approximately $383.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.53 or 0.07009668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024694 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,538,184,454 coins and its circulating supply is 34,670,935,980 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.