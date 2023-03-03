CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $11.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.
CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.
CarGurus Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.69 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarGurus (CARG)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.