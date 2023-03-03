Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.34 ($17.38) and traded as high as €18.87 ($20.07). Carrefour shares last traded at €18.71 ($19.90), with a volume of 5,247,991 shares trading hands.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.97 and a 200 day moving average of €16.36.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

Further Reading

