Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,064,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Carrier Global worth $251,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.