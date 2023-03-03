Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average is $221.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64.

