Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,458 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $129.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.41. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

