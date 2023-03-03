Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ASML opened at $624.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.36. The stock has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale upped their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.