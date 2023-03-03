Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,382,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE SLB opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

