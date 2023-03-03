Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 9,100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of EGP opened at $165.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EastGroup Properties

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

