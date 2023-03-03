Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $108,710,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $76.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

