Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,461,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 316,667 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.16. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

