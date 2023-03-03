Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 800 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after buying an additional 737,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TGNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

