Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,646,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.
