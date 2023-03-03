Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares traded.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.