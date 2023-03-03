Caxton Associates LP Buys 1,789 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

