Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

