Caxton Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Balchem by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem Increases Dividend

Shares of BCPC opened at $131.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

