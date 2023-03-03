Caxton Associates LP Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

