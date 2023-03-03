Caxton Associates LP Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.