Caxton Associates LP Invests $215,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $40.67 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

