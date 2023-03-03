Caxton Associates LP Invests $245,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,479,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $321.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.99 and a 200-day moving average of $317.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

