Caxton Associates LP Makes New $211,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $110.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

