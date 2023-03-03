Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Brightcove at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.98 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,812,664 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,612.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 158,186 shares of company stock worth $829,906. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

