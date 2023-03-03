Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Celanese Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $123.56 on Monday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.04.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Celanese by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Celanese by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

