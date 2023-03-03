Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $123.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

