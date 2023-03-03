Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CLLNY opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

