CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.68

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 5650844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

