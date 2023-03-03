CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.68

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 5650844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
CEMEX Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
