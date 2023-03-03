Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.13

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.13 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 52.70 ($0.64). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 55,493 shares.

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.