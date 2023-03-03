Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.01.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

