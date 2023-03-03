Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CJPRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 275,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,790. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

