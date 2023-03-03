Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 221,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 122,505 shares.The stock last traded at $43.33 and had previously closed at $42.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $626.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.