Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 221,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 122,505 shares.The stock last traded at $43.33 and had previously closed at $42.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Centrus Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $626.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.