Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

