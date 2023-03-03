Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $426.14

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.14 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 420.09 ($5.07). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 435.10 ($5.25), with a volume of 544,334 shares.

CWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.84) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.82) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of £842.32 million, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 426.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

