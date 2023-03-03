Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Sells $76,424.20 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 24 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,748.64.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

