Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Certara had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Certara updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Certara Stock Up 17.3 %

Certara stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 240.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

