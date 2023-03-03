CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading Up 2.2%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $605.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.28.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir(GGR); Equipment; and Non-Operated Resources.

