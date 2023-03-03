Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 565.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

