Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHK. Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,214. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

