China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Feihe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

China Feihe Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CFEIY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

