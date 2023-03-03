China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 14.0 %

NASDAQ CJJD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 624,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,798. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

