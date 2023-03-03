Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Choice Hotels International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

CHH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. 67,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,829 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

