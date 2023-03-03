Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO Sells $4,929,200.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $248.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $253.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.76 and its 200-day moving average is $216.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.40.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

