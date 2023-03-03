CIBC Boosts Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$20.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUGDF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$10.91 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.59.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

