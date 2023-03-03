CIBC Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$144.92.

RY stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$136.78. 427,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.74%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

