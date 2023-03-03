CIBC Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

FSZ stock opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

