Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.10. The stock had a trading volume of 909,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. StockNews.com downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

