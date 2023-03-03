Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of CNK opened at $13.77 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 80.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,300 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

