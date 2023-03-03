Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

CSCO opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

