Citigroup Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLYW. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.18.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,530 shares of company stock worth $20,591,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.