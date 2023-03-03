Citigroup Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $30.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $111,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $192,175. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.